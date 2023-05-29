India defeated Thailand 17-0; Enters into Junior Asia Cup semi-finals

Defending champions India advanced to the Men’s Junior Asia Cup semi-finals with a 17-0 triumph against Thailand in their final Pool A match. India, who are poised to lead Pool A with 10 points from four games after victories against Chinese Taipei, Japan, and Thailand, as well as a 1-1 tie with Pakistan, were unstoppable, with Angad Bir Singh scoring four goals (13th, 33rd, 47th, and 55th minutes). They will learn their semi-final opponents later on Monday, when Pool B leaders Malaysia play Oman and Pool A leaders Pakistan play Japan. Pakistan might overtake India in Pool A if they defeat Japan by more than 14 goals in their last group encounter. Angad was joined by Yogember Rawat (17th), captain Uttam Singh (24th, 31st), Amandeep Lakra (26th, 29th), Araijeet Singh Hundal (36th), Vishnukant Singh (38th), Bobby Singh Dhami (45th), Sharda Nand Tiwari (46th), Amandeep (47th), Rohit (49th), Sunit Lakra (54th), and Rajinder Singh (5th).

India started the game confidently, hitting Thailand with monotonous regularity, but were unable to break through in the opening exchanges. Thailand not only absorbed the pressure, but even ventured into adversary territory. However, the reigning champions took the lead just before the end of the first quarter when Angad (13th) scored. Yogember Rawat extended the lead in the 17th minute, and before the half ended, skipper Uttam (24th) had also scored from close range. Uttam (31st) made it 6-0 in the first minute of the third quarter, blasting it into the top corner from the right, and Angad (33rd) followed suit moments later. Before the final quarter began, India was up 10-0. India pressed on, with Sharda Nand Tiwari (46th), Amandeep (47th), and Angad (47th) scoring in rapid succession to make it 13-0.