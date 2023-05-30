Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher today. At close, BSE Sensex was up 122.75 points or 0.20% at 62,969.13. NSE Nifty was up 35.10 points or 0.19% at 18,633.80. About 1640 shares advanced, 1766 shares declined, and 112 shares remained unchanged.

Top gainers on the market were Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, HCL Technologies and HDFC Life. Top losers on the market were Hindalco Industries, Adani Enterprises, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel and Sun Pharma.

Selling was seen in the auto, energy, pharma and metal names, while buying witnessed in the bank, capital goods, FMCG and information technology names. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended with marginal gains.