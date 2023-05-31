Elections for local bodies in Kerala: Congress-led UDF Opposition, incumbent LDF each win seven seats

In Kerala’s local body by-elections, which were held throughout the state, the Left Democratic Front (LDF), which is currently in power, and the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF), which is led by the Congress, both won seven seats.

Out of the 19 local body wards in the nine districts where by-elections were held yesterday, the UDF and LDF each won 7 seats. Four independent candidates won the remaining seats, and the BJP-led alliance NDA won one.

According to a statement issued by the Kerala State Election Commission (SEC), however, the LDF and NDA both lost one seat apiece as compared to their respective totals prior to the by-election.

The LDF received seven seats, of which CPI(M) won six and CPI one, according to the SEC’s announcement. Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) received one seat, compared to six seats for Congress in the UDF, it stated.

The statement stated that the LDF held eight seats, the UDF held seven, NDA held two, while Janapaksha (secular) seats one and two were held by independent candidates.