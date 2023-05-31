Kejriwal urges outreach to opposition, meets CMs Stalin, Soren in relation to controversy over center’s ordinance

Arvind Kejriwal will meet with MK Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, on June 1 in an effort to win additional support from the opposition against the Center’s law regarding the control of services in Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor would then meet with the chief minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren, to solicit support against the ordinance that limits the authority of the elected government in Delhi.

Before that, Kejriwal had meetings with a variety of opposition figures, including Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar. According to experts, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge are also scheduled to meet with the Delhi chief minister.

Apart from Nitish, the AAP chairman has already seen Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, Mamta Banerjee of the TMC, who is the West Bengal governor, and Uddhav Thackeray of the Shivsena. He spoke with CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday. Yechury asked the Congress party to speak out against the decree since a state that is governed by the Congress could follow suit.

On May 26, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann had a meeting at Pragathi Bhavan.

In his struggle against the ordinance from the Centre, Kejriwal has received guarantees from a number of adversaries. The AAP has had difficulty winning over the Congress party, though. Kejriwal mentioned asking senior Congress leaders for time, but there was no confirmation.

Arvind Kejriwal should realise his ‘mistake of praising’ the BJP earlier, Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary said in a jab at the leader of the AAP.

‘Congress high command will take a decision on whether they will meet Arvind Kejriwal or not. When all Opposition parties were together, he kept praising BJP. Arvind Kejriwal should realise his mistake,’ Chaudhary said.