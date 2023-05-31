Women working as a nanny for billionaire’s children gets paid $2,000 (Rs 1.6 lakh) per day

Gloria Richards, a 34-year-old nanny, shared her experiences working for the super-rich families and performing off-Broadway. During an interview with CNBC, she discussed both the advantages and challenges of her job.

Richards revealed that her role as a nanny for billionaire families is highly lucrative, earning her $2,000 (Rs 1.6 lakh) per day. Additionally, she enjoys the privilege of traveling worldwide on private planes with all expenses covered. Taking care of billionaires’ children accounts for a significant portion, around 80 to 90 percent, of her annual income.

She emphasized that working closely with these children is what truly fulfills her. Richards explained that being a nanny for the ultra-rich goes beyond traditional childcare. She spends most of her working hours managing school and social schedules for the children. She vividly remembers being introduced to her charge just moments before accompanying them on a private jet flight to Barbados.

The compensation for her work is substantial, with $2,000 earned for 12 to 15 hours of work. She experiences a lavish lifestyle, traveling on private aircraft and yachts, driving luxury cars like Porsches and Teslas, and attending extravagant toddler birthday parties where iPads are given as party favors. Richards even shared that she has encountered interviews where parents explicitly state that they are looking for someone to raise their children.

However, working with billionaires also presents challenges, particularly for a Black woman taking care of white children. Richards must navigate cultural situations with sensitivity, as any misstep could jeopardize her employment. Additionally, she mentioned that billionaires sometimes use withholding payment as a means of communication when they are unhappy with something she has done.

Maintaining her mental health can be difficult due to the unpredictable mood changes of her clients. Richards has witnessed families going through public grief, such as divorces or deaths, and she becomes a support system for them. However, she also faces moments where they abruptly turn on her.

Despite the ups and downs, Gloria Richards finds fulfillment in her work as a nanny and cherishes the unique experiences and opportunities that come with it.