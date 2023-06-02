Stock Market: Equity indices end marginally higher

Mumbai: Indian equity indices ended marginally higher today. At close, BSE Sensex was up 118.57 points or 0.19% at 62,547.11. NSE Nifty was up 46.30 points or 0.25% at 18,534.10. About 2115 shares advanced, 1333 shares declined, and 124 shares remained unchanged.

Top gainers on the market were Hindalco Industries, Apollo Hospitals, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel and JSW Steel. Top losers in the market were Adani Enterprises, Infosys, BPCL, HDFC Life and TCS.

Among sectors, realty, auto metal added 1% each, while selling was seen in the IT and oil & gas names. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose 0.5% each.