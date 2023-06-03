Under the Smart Cities Mission, Srinagar will create 80-km walking space 

According to a top official, Srinagar will construct 80 kilometers of walking space, a “unprecedented” development for any Indian city, in addition to adding water transit and electric buses as part of the Smart Cities Mission. Cycling paths, a strong drainage system, and an underground energy network are also being built throughout the city, according to Srinagar Smart City CEO Athar Aamir Khan. In Srinagar, electricity poles that supply power to domestic consumers would be replaced with smart distribution plugs, according to the plan. 55 of the 125 projects under the Smart Cities Mission, one of the Narendra Modi government’s hallmark programs, have been finished, including the redevelopment of the city’s iconic Polo View Market, and the remainder are scheduled to be done by the end of the year.

Khan stated that all initiatives carried out by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry as part of the goal will reinforce urban infrastructure, improve city services, public aesthetics, and convenience of living, as well as offer a clean and sustainable environment. In Srinagar, we plan to build 80 kilometers of walking infrastructure, which is unprecedented for any city in the country. The city should be walkable and pedestrian-friendly, with non-motorized infrastructure taking precedence, he stated. The authorities in Srinagar are also installing 1,500 smart CCTV cameras for a variety of objectives. According to Khan, 500 of these cameras have already been placed. When asked about the reconstruction of the iconic Polo View Market, which cost roughly Rs 10 crore, he stated there was a choas because nothing was in order previously. We recently completed the Polo View Market redevelopment project, and it is now a non-motorized and pedestrian-friendly zone,” the officer stated. According to Mohammad Yaseen, vice-president of the Polo View Market Association, foot traffic has increased by 20% since the redevelopment.