NDRF ends operation in Odisha; withdraws all 9 teams

Officials say the National Disaster Response Force finished its rescue mission on Monday by withdrawing all nine of its teams from the site of a quadruple railway tragedy in Odisha’s Balasore district, which killed at least 275 lives. Since the teams were deployed after the tragedy on June 2, they have rescued 44 people and recovered 121 bodies. Because there are no living or dead victims at the accident site at the Bahanaga Bazar Railway Station, the operation has concluded and all nine teams have been withdrawn. They said eight teams were relieved on Sunday and one was drawn out on Monday. After being dispatched from Balasore, Mundali (Cuttack district), and Kolkata, the nine teams joined the personnel of state disaster forces and the local administration to conduct rescue and relief activities.

To carry out the mission, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescuers carried heavy plasma and gas cutters, lifting pads, stretchers, canine teams, and other equipment. On Friday, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express took the wrong track and collided with a stalled goods train. Its coaches were dispersed all over the place, including on an adjacent track, and another passenger train, the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, slammed into them and derailed.