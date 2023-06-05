Verstappen Triumphs in Spain, Extending Red Bull’s Dominance in Formula One

Max Verstappen claimed victory at the Spanish Grand Prix, solidifying his lead in the Formula One championship by 53 points and extending Red Bull’s flawless season with their seventh consecutive win.

Lewis Hamilton finished a distant second, trailing Verstappen by 24.090 seconds, while George Russell secured third place on the podium. Despite starting from 11th, Red Bull’s Sergio Perez fought his way back to fourth position. This triumph marks Verstappen’s fifth win of the season, third consecutive victory, third in Spain, and his 40th in Formula One.

Verstappen, who previously won his first Grand Prix at the Spanish circuit in 2016 and emerged victorious last year as well, showcased his dominance by securing the bonus point for the fastest lap. Reflecting on his performance, Verstappen expressed his satisfaction, stating, “It’s a big pleasure to drive with a car like this. I think it showed again today.” He acknowledged the challenge of the start, particularly with the harder compound, but successfully fended off Carlos Sainz from Ferrari. Verstappen also received a black and white flag for exceeding track limits but faced no major consequences given his substantial lead.

Christian Horner, the team boss, praised Verstappen’s exceptional performance, saying, “Well done Max, that was mega. Very well controlled, even though you went over the white lines a few times.” McLaren’s Lando Norris, who began in third place, encountered an unfortunate incident on the first lap, resulting in a broken front wing after contact with Hamilton. Norris had to pit and finished in 17th place. The improved performance of the Mercedes drivers, following a disappointing start to the season with a redesigned car, sparked discussions. Mercedes now sits in second place in the championship with 152 points, trailing Red Bull’s commanding 287 points, while Aston Martin dropped to third with 134 points.