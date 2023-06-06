Arsho, SFI leader, denies taking exams; Maharaja’s College removes result from site.

The Maharaja’s College in Ernakulam has taken corrective measures regarding the examination results involving SFI state secretary P M Arsho, who was listed as passing the third-semester exams without actually writing them. As a result, the college has removed the third-semester archaeology results from their website.

Arsho spoke to Manorama News, clarifying that he did not attempt any papers during the third-semester examinations for MA Archaeology. He explained, “I wasn’t in Ernakulam during the exam days. I had no permission to enter the district owing to a case.”

Expressing his confusion, Arsho added that he is unaware of why the results showed him passing the exams and that he has not seen them yet. He stated, “I have not given anybody the responsibility to ensure that I pass exams that haven’t been attempted. It needs to be checked whether the mix-up was a technical error or deliberate one.”

The controversial exam results were initially published in March. In Arsho’s third-semester archaeology mark list, ‘zero’ marks were erroneously recorded as ‘Passed’. This discrepancy has led to KSU activists staging a protest in front of the principal’s office, demanding transparency and clarity regarding the issue.