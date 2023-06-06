BBC acknowledges under-reporting Rs40 crore income, admits fault in email to CBDT.

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has reportedly admitted to under-reporting its income in India, as revealed in an email sent to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

According to media sources, the BBC confessed to an under-reporting of approximately Rs40 crore in its tax returns. This admission comes after the Income-Tax department conducted a survey of the BBC office premises in Delhi back in February. At the time, the CBDT highlighted that the income and profits declared by various BBC group entities did not align with their operations’ magnitude in India, and it was discovered that taxes had not been paid on certain remittances made by foreign entities.

In addition to these developments, the Enforcement Directorate has initiated a FEMA case against BBC India for alleged foreign exchange violations. As part of the investigation, the agency has requested relevant documents and the statements of company executives under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).