‘Editorial Vision Diminished’: Malini Parthasarathy Steps Down as Chairperson of The Hindu

Renowned journalist Malini Parthasarathy announced her resignation as the chairperson of The Hindu Group Publishing. In a tweet, she expressed her concern about the diminishing space for her “editorial views” within the publication. Parthasarathy hinted at potential differences with the Board, stating her efforts aimed to liberate “our narrative” from “entrenched ideological bias,” which now face limited scope. As chairperson and director of editorial strategy, her primary goal was to restore The Hindu Group’s legacy of fair and unbiased reporting.

Over the years, conflicts between Parthasarathy and her cousin, N Ram, the editor-in-chief of The Hindu, have emerged, particularly on Twitter. Recently, Parthasarathy responded to RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy’s criticism of The Hindu’s fact-check on the sengol controversy, assuring that they would make necessary changes if any factual errors were found. In contrast, N Ram supported the fact-checking reporter and even held a press conference to debunk the government’s claims regarding the sengol issue.