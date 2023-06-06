FBI agent who spied for Russia found dead in a top-security prison in the US

Prison officials have confirmed that Robert Hanssen, the former FBI agent who spied for Russia, was found dead in a highly secure prison in the United States on Monday. Hanssen was known for secretly providing Russia with highly classified information during the 1980s and 1990s.

In 1985, Hanssen offered his services to Soviet intelligence. He shared government secrets and disclosed the identities of American moles within the Soviet and later Russian governments. In return for his actions, he received large sums of money and diamonds.

Working in the FBI’s prominent New York counterintelligence department, Hanssen had the task of identifying and capturing foreign spies. This position allowed him to conceal his own espionage activities while investigating Russian agents in the United States.

Hanssen’s capture took place on February 18, 2001, during a meeting with his Russian handlers at a predetermined location in suburban Virginia, just outside of Washington. A year later, he was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

The announcement of Hanssen’s death came from the high-security prison in Florence, Colorado, where he was incarcerated. He was found unresponsive early in the morning and was later pronounced dead. The FBI had previously described him as “the most damaging spy in bureau history.”

Prior to joining the FBI in 1976, Hanssen worked as a police officer in Chicago. In 1976, he transitioned to the bureau, eventually joining the counterintelligence unit nine years later. Within this unit, he focused on tracking and attempting to recruit Soviet officials at the United Nations.

Hanssen, operating under the pseudonym “Ramon Garcia,” offered his services to the Soviets, concealing his true identity even from his handlers. At the time of his capture, he was considered the most detrimental mole to have ever leaked classified US information to a foreign government. He provided the Soviets and later the Russians with thousands of classified documents, including nuclear war plans, spying investigation software, and the identities of US sources in Moscow, such as Dmitri Polyakov or “Tophat,” a Soviet general who had been passing secrets to the United States.

Motivated primarily by money and intrigue rather than ideology, Hanssen reportedly received $1.4 million in cash and diamonds for his espionage activities. In May 2002, he pleaded guilty to 15 counts of espionage in exchange for an agreement that the death penalty would not be pursued. During his sentencing, Hanssen expressed remorse, apologizing for his behavior and expressing shame.