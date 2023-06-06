Fresh Statement by Minor Complainant Emerges Against BJP MP Brij Bhushan: Report

According to a report by the Indian Express, the minor girl who had accused Wrestling Federation of India president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment has now “withdrawn charges” and provided a new statement in the presence of a magistrate. It remains uncertain whether the new statement includes the previous allegations.

This development follows statements made by top wrestler Sakshi Malik, who participated in protests against Singh, asserting that the minor had not retracted her accusations against him, as reported by the news agency ANI. Just a day before, on June 4, the minor’s father had affirmed to IANS news agency that the family was standing by the charges.

Citing undisclosed sources, the Indian Express revealed that the minor girl has given a fresh statement before a magistrate under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. In this new statement, she has retracted the allegations made in her previous statements provided to the police and a magistrate. The latest statement will now serve as evidence, allowing the court to determine whether the charges against Singh should be pursued, and which of the three statements should take precedence, states the newspaper.