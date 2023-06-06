Sachin Pilot’s Loyalist Affirms His Commitment to Congress, Denies Exit Plans

Rajasthan state minister Murari Lal Meena dismissed the baseless speculations of Sachin Pilot forming his own party, affirming Pilot’s loyalty to the Congress. Meena, who was with Pilot during the 2020 rebellion, emphasized their collective commitment to the party. He clarified that the annual tribute to Rajesh Pilot, a farmer leader, would be held as usual, refuting rumors of Pilot’s new party.

However, there are ongoing discussions within the Pilot camp about the next steps, considering the upcoming elections. Some leaders believe that a reconciliation between Gehlot and Pilot would strengthen the Congress government and increase the chances of its re-election, given Gehlot’s popular schemes.