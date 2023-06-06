Two suspects arrested after fatal stabbing of lorry driver during robbery attempt.

Two individuals have been apprehended by the police after a tragic incident where a lorry driver was fatally stabbed during an attempted theft in the early hours of Monday.

The suspects, identified as Althaf from Kuttiady and Shabeer from Kanhangad, were taken into custody. Althaf, in particular, has a criminal record with nearly eight previous cases against him.

The incident unfolded around 3 am near the Old Bus Stand in the area. The victim, Jinto, was sleeping inside his lorry when the assailants launched their attack. Despite Jinto’s resistance, the perpetrators used a knife they had in their possession to inflict fatal wounds upon him.

Jinto had arrived earlier to unload a consignment at the Kannur Market and was later discovered lifeless at the Old Bus Stand. Police authorities have confirmed that his body exhibited several stab wounds.