Report says China may match US nuclear arsenal by 2030

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute’s (SIPRI) Yearbook 2023, China’s nuclear arsenal has grown in the last year, and it could have at least as many intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) as either the US or Russia by the end of the decade. It observes that the number of functioning nuclear weapons is growing among nuclear-armed states.

According to SIPRI, China’s nuclear arsenal “increased from 350 warheads in January 2022 to 410 in January 2023, and it is expected to keep growing” and may grow further. Depending on how it structures its forces, China could have at least as many ICBMs as either the United States or Russia by the turn of the decade. China has begun a significant expansion of its nuclear arsenal, says Hans M. Kristensen, an associate senior scholar at SIPRI’s Weapons of Mass Destruction Programme and Director of the Federation of American Scientists’ Nuclear Information Project.