SASB released food menu; bans junk and unhealthy food

The Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) has banned serving halwa poori, samosas, jalebi, gulab jamun, pizza, dosa, fried roti, and “other junk and unhealthy food” to yatris during the two-month long pilgrimage to the cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas. For the first time, SASB has published a dining menu for pilgrims visiting the cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas. On July 1, the 62-day yatra will begin from both the classic Pahalgam route in south Kashmir and the shorter Baltal track in central Kashmir. The yatra will conclude on August 31 with Raksha Bandhan. According to the menu, heavy pulav, fried rice, poori, bathura, pizza, burger, stuffed parantha, dosa and fried roti, bread with butter, cream-based foods, pickle, chutney, fried papad, chowmein, and all other fried/fast food will not be served to yatris this year by the SASB’s community kitchens (langars).

Along the twin yatra paths of Pahalgam and Baltal, the SASB has established approximately 120 langars for pilgrims. Cold drinks, halwa, jalebi, gulab jamun, laddu khoya burfi, rasgulla, and all such goods, crunchy snacks (rich in fat and salts) chips, matthi, namkeen combination, pakora, samosa, fried dry fruits, and all other deep fried items are also prohibited. Non-vegetarian food, wine, tobacco, gutka, pan masala, cigarettes, and other intoxicants are also prohibited from being served to yatris. According to an SASB official, this is not the first time a prohibition on serving junk and unhealthy food has been implemented. This type of warning, he claimed, is provided every year for pilgrims planning to complete the yatra.