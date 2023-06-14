Accident at Chinese camera lens plant in Greater Noida

Two technicians from a Chinese business that manufactures mobile phone camera lenses in Greater Noida were hurt in an accident Wednesday morning, according to police officials. According to authorities, both have been hospitalised.

“A testing oven abruptly opened owing to a mechanical glitch at the Q Tech company in the Sector Ecotech 1 police station area at 8 a.m. Two workers were injured in the incident,” a police official stated.

“Those injured have been identified as Zahid Ali, a Gorakhpur native, and Harish Kumar, a Rae Bareli native. Both worked as technicians for a Chinese company that manufactures cameras for mobile phones,” the spokeswoman explained. Police said family members of the injured technicians had been notified, and that there was no law and order issue at the workplace and that further action was being taken.