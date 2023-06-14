Movie “72 Hoorain”: Hurts the sentiments of community says prominent leaders

Prominent religious and political leaders in Kashmir have condemned the unflattering representation of Muslims in the upcoming film “72 Hoorain,” which is set to be released next month, saying it “hurts the sentiments” of the community. The film will be released in Indian theatres on July 7th, directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan and co-produced by Ashoke Pandit. Pavan Malhotra and Aamir Bashir star in the key roles.

“It is highly contentious and offends people’s sensibilities, particularly Muslims.” This title will not be accepted. “Even this film should be banned, and those who produce such films should understand that such films are against amity and brotherhood between communities,” Jammu and Kashmir Grand Mufti Nasir ul Islam said. Islam stated that he will call a meeting to discuss this “very sensitive issue.”

“We don’t want this controversy to spread, so we’ll take it up with the Indian government.” “My message to the producers of this movie is that they should understand that Muslims are the second largest community living in India and they have the right to live with dignity, honour, and peace, and they should be allowed to live with the same spirit,” he added.