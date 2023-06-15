Etihad Airways to increase frequency of flights to this city

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways, has decided to increase its flight frequency to Rome. The air carrier will increase flights between Abu Dhabi and Rome from 7 to 11 times per week, starting on November 4.

The airline will operate a flight to Rome on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The airline will deploy its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner for the service. The aircarft configured in two-class layout can carry 290 passengers.