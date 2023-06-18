Saudia launches new flights to this country

Riyadh: The national air carrier of Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA) has launched new flight service to France. The airline will operate flights from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh to Nice Côte d’Azur International Airport in Nice, France.

Nice is Saudia’s second destination in France after Paris. Earlier Saudia and another airline in Saudi Arabia, Flydeal had decided to add 25 new destinations in 2023.

Saudia has a fleet of 142 aircraft, including B787-9, B777-300ER, Airbus A320-200, Airbus A321, and Airbus A330-300.