Former US president Donald Trump gives reasons for his rather callous handling of classified documents

In a recent interview with Fox, former US president Donald Trump provided explanations for his handling of alleged classified documents, which some have criticized as callous. When asked about his failure to comply with the request from the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) to return the documents, Trump stated that he had personal items mixed with the official ones.

During the sit-down interview with Bret Baier, Trump remarked, “The only way NARA could ever get this stuff, this back would be [to say] ‘Please, please, please could we have it back.’” He further explained that he wanted to go through the boxes and remove all his personal belongings before handing them over to the National Archives. Trump cited his busy schedule as a reason for not doing so promptly.

According to Trump, the boxes contained a mix of various items. He stated, “Before I send boxes over, I have to take all of my things out. These boxes were interspersed with all sorts of things.”

When questioned about a recording from a July 2021 meeting where he mentioned secret documents at his residence, Trump clarified that he was referring to news clippings and magazine pieces. He claimed there were no actual classified documents, emphasizing that they were newspaper stories, magazine articles, and general discussions about Iran and other topics.

Trump is currently facing serious legal challenges. He has been indicted on 37 counts, including charges under the Espionage Act, for allegedly bringing confidential and classified documents to his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. This is his second indictment since announcing his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election. The allegations against him involve mishandling sensitive government secrets and obstructing their recovery and return. Authorities claim that he conspired to hinder investigators and knowingly shared national security secrets with individuals without proper clearance.

During his court appearance in Miami earlier this month, Trump pleaded not guilty to all 37 charges. After the hearing, he delivered a speech from the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey, where he attacked President Joe Biden and previous presidents. Trump vowed to go after the “Biden crime family” if he regains power and promised to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate them. He also expressed his determination to “obliterate the deep state” and protect the freedom of the American people.