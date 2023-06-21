Prannoy and Kashyap sail into pre-quarterfinals at Taipei Open

Indian shuttlers H S Prannoy and P Kashyap showcased their dominance at the Taipei Open, securing spots in the men’s singles pre-quarterfinals. Prannoy, ranked ninth globally, effortlessly defeated Lin Yu-hsien in a swift 26-minute match, triumphing with a score of 21-11, 21-10. Reflecting on his victory, Prannoy expressed his satisfaction, stating, “I’m pleased with my performance today and excited to face Tommy Sugiarto from Indonesia in the next round.” Kashyap, a former Commonwealth Games gold medallist, also enjoyed a comfortable win against Germany’s Samuel Hsiao with a final score of 21-15, 21-16.

He eagerly looks forward to his upcoming match against local favorite Su Li Yang. Despite their best efforts, Mithun Manjunath, Tanya Hemanth, and other Indian players faced tough challenges, with some falling short against formidable opponents.

However, the Indian duo Sikki Reddy and Rohan Kapoor emerged victorious in the mixed doubles, setting up a pre-quarterfinal clash against Chiu Hsiang Chieh and Lin Xiao Min. As the tournament progresses, all eyes are now on Tanya Hemanth as she prepares to take on the top-seeded Tai Tzu Ying, a World Championship and Olympic silver medallist.

It was a mix of triumphs and disappointments for the Indian contingent, with some players exiting the competition after putting up commendable fights against their rivals.