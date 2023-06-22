New study claims that 1-in-5 women who undergo IVF are likely to conceive their second child naturally soon after

Every year, thousands of individuals worldwide undergo fertility treatments in order to conceive children. A new study has now found that approximately one in five women who undergo such treatments are likely to conceive their second child naturally soon after.

The study, conducted by University College London, is the first of its kind. It examined data from 11 studies involving over 5,000 women from around the world. The data, spanning from 1980 to 2021, was used to determine the frequency of natural pregnancies following fertility treatment.

The findings revealed that at least 20 percent of women conceived naturally after undergoing fertility treatments. Most women reported a natural pregnancy within three years of the treatment, typically involving in vitro fertilization (IVF). Even after accounting for various types and outcomes of fertility treatments and the duration of follow-up, the one-in-five figure remained consistent in most cases.

Infertility is defined as the inability to conceive even after a year or more of regular unprotected sex. It is estimated that around one in seven heterosexual couples experience infertility. However, the study highlights that women seeking and undergoing fertility treatment are not permanently infertile. Over 80 percent of couples in the general population conceive naturally within the first year, and even those who don’t conceive in the first year have a good chance of doing so in the second year.

Fertility treatments are not exclusive to infertile heterosexual couples. Single women, homosexual couples, and surrogates also undergo these treatments. IVF is used for various causes of infertility, including ovulatory disorders, tubal factors, uterine factors, male factors, joint subfertility, and unexplained subfertility.

Dr. Annette Thwaites, lead author of the study, emphasized that natural pregnancy after giving birth through IVF is not rare, contrary to commonly held beliefs among women, healthcare professionals, and media portrayals. Dr. Marta Jansa Perez, a Clinical Embryologist from the British Fertility Society, noted the importance of providing accurate information about the chances of conception after IVF birth. While it is positive that a significant proportion of patients can conceive naturally after IVF, individuals should be aware that seeking treatment for a second child sooner rather than later may be advisable, especially in cases involving the woman’s age or severe male factor infertility.