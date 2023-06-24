Cash worth Rs 3 crore found during raids at homes of government officials in Odisha

During raids at a government officer’s residences in several locations across the state on Friday, the vigilance division of the Odisha Police reportedly found more than Rs 3 crore in cash, according to officials.

During several raids at his houses in Bhubaneswar, Nabarangpur, and other locations, the department’s sleuths allegedly found the large amount of cash that Prasanta Kumar Rout, an Odisha Administrative Officer (OAS) assigned as the extra sub-collector in the Nabarangpur district, was in possession of.

When the members of the wing arrived, the wife of the accused officer allegedly threw six cartons of cash to their neighbor’s terrace in Kanan Vihar and asked them to hide the money, according to the officials. The boxes were eventually found in the neighbor’s home, and the money was counted using a number of different equipment, according to them.

At Rout’s home in Nabarangpur, authorities also found Rs 89.5 lakh in cash and gold jewellery, they reported. ‘This is the second biggest recovery of cash from a government official in the state. In April 2022, we had recovered Rs 3.41-crore cash during raids on properties of Kartikeswar Roul, who was posted as an assistant engineer in Minor Irrigation Division in Ganjam district,’ an official statement issued by the Vigilance Department said.

Up until the time this report was filed, the raids were still happening. The department’s search efforts involved up to nine teams, it claimed. Rout was arrested in 2018 when it was found that he had reportedly accepted a Rs 1 lakh bribe from a panchayat executive officer while working as a BDO in the Sundargarh district.