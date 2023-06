Dubai: The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) postponed Beach Soccer World Cup. The mega footfall event will be held in the UAE in February 2024. Earlier it was scheduled to be held on November 2023.

The UAE had submitted its candidacy file to host the tournament last February. This marks the second time that the UAE hosts the Beach Soccer World Cup after the 2009 edition in Dubai.