Make a major difference in your skin health by following this minimalist skincare routine

Let’s begin by acknowledging that men, particularly after becoming parents and managing busy lives, may not prioritize skincare as much as women do. Finding time for an elaborate skincare routine with 7 or 10 steps can be nearly impossible for busy dads. However, there’s good news! Experts suggest that even a minimalist 3 or 5-step skincare routine can make a significant difference in skin health.

Dr Ankur Sarin, a Consulting Dermatologist at Fixderma, shared his recommended 5-step skincare routine for busy dads who want to care for their skin without spending too much time on it. Here are the steps:

Cleanser: Start by washing your face with a gentle cleanser that suits your skin type (oily, dry, or combination). Rinse thoroughly with warm water to remove dirt, oil, and impurities. Moisturizer with SPF: Apply a moisturizer with built-in sun protection (SPF) to hydrate your skin and protect it from harmful UV rays. This step is crucial even if you spend most of your time indoors, as sun exposure can still occur through windows. Eye cream: Gently pat a small amount of eye cream around the orbital bone to address concerns like dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines. Use your ring finger to tap and avoid pulling the delicate skin. Lip balm: Keep your lips hydrated and protected by applying a nourishing lip balm. Look for one with SPF to safeguard against sun damage. Optional: If you have specific skin concerns like acne or signs of aging, you can include targeted treatments like serums or spot treatments. Apply them after the moisturizer and before the eye cream.

Dr Ankur emphasized performing this routine both in the morning and at night for optimal results. Keeping your skincare products organized and easily accessible can help streamline the process. With just a few minutes each day, you can maintain healthy and well-cared-for skin, even with a busy schedule.

Dr Swagata Chakrabarty, a Consultant at Kaya Clinic, also recommended a similar routine for busy fathers:

Cleanser: Look for a facial cleanser specifically formulated for men’s skin. Men’s skin tends to be oilier and thicker due to higher testosterone levels. Cleansers with ingredients like salicylic acid or glycolic acid can help unclog pores and prevent breakouts. Moisturizer: Find a moisturizer suitable for your skin type and address any specific concerns you may have, such as oiliness, dryness, or signs of aging. Consider products with antioxidants or anti-aging ingredients like retinol. Men’s moisturizers may have a lighter texture and absorb quickly. Sun protection: Men are equally susceptible to sun damage. Include a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 in your daily routine. Look for lightweight, non-greasy formulas that won’t leave a white cast on the skin.

Dr Swagata also mentioned optional steps that can be included in the routine: