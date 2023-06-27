Eid Al Adha 2023: Dubai reveals cannon firing locations

Dubai: Dubai Police has revealed the cannon firing locations. Dubai Police have shared the 6 locations of the cannon firings on its social media handle.
The six locations are:
Baraha area
Nad Al Hamar area
Mankhool area
Zabeel area
Umm Suqeim area
Nad Al Sheba area
Earlier, the Roads and Transport Authority announced free public parking for 4 days. Parking fees won’t apply in paid zones, except for multi-level terminals, from Tuesday, June 27, till Friday, June 30.
