Eid Al Adha 2023: Dubai reveals cannon firing locations

Jun 27, 2023, 02:21 pm IST

Dubai: Dubai Police has revealed the cannon firing locations.  Dubai Police have shared the 6 locations of the cannon firings on its social media handle.

The six locations are:

Baraha area

Nad Al Hamar area

Mankhool area

Zabeel area

Umm Suqeim area

Nad Al Sheba area

Earlier, the Roads and Transport Authority announced free  public parking for 4 days. Parking fees won’t apply in paid zones, except for multi-level terminals, from Tuesday, June 27, till Friday, June 30.

 

 

