Gulf country introduces platinum residence permit

Manama: Bahrain has launched platinum residence permit for residents. Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa issued Edict (47) of 2023 for this.

Residents who have lived in the Kingdom of Bahrain for at least 15 years can apply for this. They must have good conduct and have never been convicted of a felony or misdemeanour involving breach of honour or trust, even if they have been rehabilitated.

The edict applies to residents whose average basic salary is BHD 4,000 or more, during the last five years of residency in the Kingdom of Bahrain.