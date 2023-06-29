BMW launches 2023 M 1000 RR in India: Price, features

Mumbai: BMW Motorrad India has launched the 2023 M 1000 RR in the markets. The bike is offered at a starting price of Rs 49 lakh (ex-showroom) in the country. The 2023 BMW M 1000 RR is also available in ‘Competition’ grade at a price of Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom). The bikes will be sold as completely built-up units (CBU). Customers can book these bikes from today at all the company authorized dealerships while deliveries are slated to commence in November 2023.

The superbike will be available in a Light White / M Motorsport paint finish while the 2023 BMW M 1000 RR Competition can be availed in Blackstorm metallic / M Motorsport color.

The superbike is powered by a 999cc water-cooled inline 4-cylinder engine. This engine delivers top power of 209 bhp at 14,500 rpm and peak torque of 113 Nm at 11,000 rpm. The bike does a 0-100kmph sprint in 3.1 seconds and has a top speed of 314kmph.

The superbike features 6.5-inch TFT instrument cluster, Lightweight M battery, Engine Brake, Traction Control, Wheelie-Control, ABS and ABS Pro, rear USB charging socket, powerful LED light units, electronic cruise control and heated grips. It also comes with five riding modes- Rain, Road, Dynamic, Race and Race Pro1-3.