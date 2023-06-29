Geoffrey Hinton, a well-known figure in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) often referred to as one of the pioneers of AI, has urged governments to take action in order to prevent machines from gaining control over society. During his speech at the Collision tech conference in Toronto, Hinton stressed the importance of comprehending how AI could potentially seize control before it surpasses human intelligence.

Addressing a large audience of over 30,000 investors, tech professionals, and startup founders at the conference, Hinton expressed his belief that those involved in AI development should invest substantial effort into understanding the ways in which AI might attempt to take control, prior to the point at which it becomes more intelligent than humans.

Hinton further commented, “Currently, there are 99 very smart people trying to enhance AI, and only one very smart person working on how to prevent it from taking over. Perhaps we should aim for a more balanced approach.”

Hinton emphasized that the risks associated with AI should not be disregarded as mere science fiction or alarmist notions. He emphasized the need for proactive consideration and preparedness to address the actual risks posed by AI.

According to Hinton, the concerns extend beyond the potential for a takeover, as AI also has the potential to deepen existing inequalities. He argued that the advantages and productivity gains from AI are likely to primarily benefit the wealthy, exacerbating societal disparities.

Hinton also drew attention to the issue of AI-generated fake news, exemplified by systems like ChatGPT. He proposed the possibility of labeling AI-generated content as fake, similar to how central banks mark money, though he acknowledged the technical challenges involved in implementing such a solution.

While Hinton focused on the risks and challenges associated with AI, other discussions at the conference adopted a more optimistic perspective, emphasizing the opportunities presented by advancements in AI. Venture capitalist Sarah Guo, for instance, suggested that concerns about AI as an existential threat were premature, comparing them to “talking about overpopulation on Mars.”

In conclusion, Geoffrey Hinton, a leading figure in AI, has called for government intervention to prevent machines from gaining control over society. He stressed the importance of understanding how AI might attempt to take control before it surpasses human intelligence. Additionally, Hinton highlighted the risks of AI, including exacerbating inequalities and generating fake news. While his concerns were raised at the conference, other participants were more optimistic about seizing the opportunities AI presents.