Gulf country announces 4-hour outdoor work ban for 2 months

Manama: Ministry of Labour in Bahrain has imposed a ban on otdoor work for two months. The ban will be in force in July and August. The ban on work under direct sunlight and in open places will run from 12 pm until 4 pm from July 1.

The ban is announced to protect workers and ensure their safety from heat stress, sunstroke and various summer diseases, and to reduce occupational accidents during the hottest months of the year.

Labour Minister, Jameel bin Mohammed Ali Humaidan stressed that work at the existing projects will not be affected by the ban and that they will be completed at the specified times, especially as companies should reschedule the work timings during the ban.