Rahul Gandhi to visit violence-affected Manipur, visit relief camps

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to embark on a two-day visit to Manipur, where he will meet with individuals displaced by the recent ethnic strife in relief camps and engage in discussions with civil society organizations. This visit marks Gandhi’s first trip to the northeastern state since the outbreak of violence on May 3.

Upon his arrival in Imphal, Gandhi will proceed to Churachandpur district, where he will personally visit relief camps. Subsequently, he will travel to Moirang in Bishnupur district to interact with the affected individuals, as stated by a senior Congress leader.

On the following day, Gandhi is scheduled to visit relief camps in Imphal and hold talks with specific civil society organizations. Currently, over 50,000 people are residing in more than 300 relief camps throughout the state, as a result of the ongoing ethnic strife that began in May. Tragically, the violence has claimed the lives of over 100 individuals from the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur.

The clashes initially erupted after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organized in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The Meitei community represents approximately 53 percent of Manipur’s population and predominantly resides in the Imphal Valley, while the Nagas and Kukis, categorized as tribals, make up around 40 percent of the population and inhabit the hill districts.