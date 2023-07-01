Revised fuel prices for July announced

Dubai: Revised fuel prices for the month of July have been announced in the UAE. The price was announced by the UAE Fuel Price Committee. The committee has hiked the price of petrol and diesel.

As per the revised price list, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3 a litre, compared to Dh2.95 in June. Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.89 per litre, compared to Dh2.84 last month. E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.81 a litre, compared to Dh2.76 a litre in June. Diesel will be charged at Dh2.76 a litre compared to Dh2.68 last month.

Last month, the fuel price committee had reduced the rates by 21 fils per litr. In May, the fuel price committee marginally reduced the rates by 8 fils per litre, after two consecutive months of increases.