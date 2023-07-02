Vistara Monsoon Sale: Vistara offers tickets at Rs 1,499

Mumbai: India based private air carrier, Vistara Airline announced a time-limited promotion called the ‘Vistara Monsoon Sale’. The air carrier will provide domestic flight tickets starting from Rs 1,499 and international flight tickets starting from Rs 11,799 for travel dates from July 2023 to March 2024.

‘Enjoy discounted fares across our international destinations with the Monsoon Sale! Book your tickets by 04-July-2023 for travel till 23-March-2024. T&C apply. Make your travel dreams come true with our Monsoon Sale! Enjoy discounted fares across our domestic and international networks. Book your flights by 04 July 2023 for travel till 23-March-2024. T&C apply,’ Vistara said in a tweet.

The monsoon sale of the airline includes all three cabin classes (Economy, Premium Economy, and Business).

Passengers can book tickets via official website www.airvistara.com, iOS and Android mobile apps, at Vistara’s Airport Ticket Offices (ATOs), through Call Centre, and through Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) and travel agents.

Vistara is the brand name of TATA SIA Airlines Limited. It is a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons Private Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA). Vistara commenced its commercial operations on January 9, 2015. The airline has a fleet of 54 aircraft, including 41 Airbus A320, 5 Airbus A321neo, 5 Boeing 737-800NG, and 3 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. Vistara connects 43 destinations in and outside of India, and operates over 260 flights a day