French fashion house Celine cancels its menswear show in Paris over French riots

Designer Hedi Slimane announced on Saturday that French fashion house Celine has decided to cancel its menswear show in Paris this weekend, citing the ongoing riots triggered by the police killing of a teenager.

In a French Instagram post, Slimane expressed that holding a fashion show in Paris during a time when the nation and its capital are mourning and experiencing unrest would be insensitive and completely out of place.

He conveyed his disappointment in canceling the show, originally scheduled for Sunday in Paris, but cited the uncertain and serious nature of the ongoing disturbances as the reason for prioritizing the safety of his team and guests.

The protests in France erupted over a four-night period following the death of teenager Nahel M., who was shot by a police officer after refusing to stop his car.

Although menswear week in Paris concluded on June 25, Slimane, an influential figure in men’s fashion, had chosen to present his collection outside of the official schedule.

The cancellation of Celine’s show raises concerns for other fashion houses as Paris is preparing to host haute couture week, set to begin on Monday.

Due to the riots, several cultural events have already been canceled, including two concerts by popular singer Mylene Farmer at the Stade de France and the final night of the Fnac Live festival in the capital.

Additionally, President Emmanuel Macron was forced to postpone a state visit to Germany.

As the haute couture week approaches, scheduled to start on Monday, there will likely be intense discussions among fashion labels in the coming hours regarding the appropriate course of action.