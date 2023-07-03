Gurugram City Centre DMRC will replace HUDA City Centre as the station’s new name

Officials announced on Monday that the HUDA City Centre metro station on the DMRC’s Yellow Line will be renamed Gurugram City Centre.

The station is located in Haryana’s Gurugram district. According to a top official, the station would be renamed Gurugram City Centre. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced in a tweet, “A decision has been made to rename the HUDA City Centre Metro station on the Yellow Line as Gurugram City Centre.” As a result, the process of changing the name in all official papers, signage, announcements, and so on has begun and will be completed gradually.”

According to sources, both the Centre and the Haryana government have requested that the station be renamed.