Rainfall prompts holiday in Thrissur, Kannur, Kasaragod educational institutions on Wednesday

In response to heavy rainfall, educational institutions in three districts of Kerala, namely Thrissur, Kannur, and Kasaragod, will remain closed on Wednesday.

The district collectors of Thrissur and Kannur have declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges. Anganwadi, ICSE/CBSE schools, and madrassas will also be closed on July 5. The district collector emphasized the need for school authorities to make necessary arrangements to compensate for the lost working day.

In Kasaragod district, however, the holiday applies only to schools, with colleges remaining open. The Collector clarified this distinction in a press note.

The situation has been deemed severe by the central Meteorological department, which has issued a red alert due to the ongoing heavy rains in most areas of the district.