Women’s groups and Sharafudheen offer solidarity to theatre owner after cyber attack.

Dr. Girija K P, who recently faced online harassment for providing a WhatsApp ticket booking facility, is grateful for the overwhelming support she has received in Thrissur. Women members from the Chamber of Commerce, YWCA, and Mahila Morcha united to watch ‘Madhura Manohara Moham’ in theaters, standing in solidarity with the theatre owner. The residents of Rose Garden Colony also expressed their support by attending the film screening.

Actor Sharafudheen, a key figure in the film, extended his support to the theatre owner and personally interacted with the attendees.

Reflecting on the situation, Dr. Girija mentioned how she finally found peace of mind after a long time and gained confidence from witnessing the collective support of numerous women. She expressed her gratitude to the media for their unwavering backing, attributing their support as the source of her current smile.

The members of the Chamber of Commerce emphasized their stance against the harassment of female entrepreneurs, declaring their intolerance for such acts.