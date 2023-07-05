Three people including married couple arrested for hurting religious sentiments

Three persons, including a married couple, were arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly infringing on a woman’s religious sensibilities while attempting to encourage her to convert. According to an official, Ramdevi Kurmi (34), a resident of the Kumedi Kankar region, filed a complaint in this respect.

According to Rajendra Soni, in-charge of Banganga police station, Johny George, his wife Shali George, and Ganesh Rajurkar were arrested on Tuesday under Indian Penal Code section 295-A (intention to offend religious sensibilities). According to the official, the trio paid the woman a visit on the evening of July 3 and allegedly offered her a loan waiver and education for her children at an expensive school if she converted to Christianity. They allegedly also said offensive things about Hindu deities in her home, hurting her feelings, he claimed. Soni stated that a thorough inquiry was ongoing.