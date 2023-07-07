Alarming case of brain infection caused by amoebae surfaces in Alappuzha

A government release on Friday confirmed a rare case of brain infection caused by free-living amoebae residing in polluted waters in Alappuzha.

The infected individual, a 15-year-old resident of Panavalli, was diagnosed with primary amoebic meningoencephalitis, as stated in the release. Unfortunately, further details about the patient were not disclosed by the government. This is not the first occurrence of the disease in the Alappuzha region, as health officials reported a previous case in the municipality area back in 2017.

Medical professionals have explained that the brain becomes infected when non-parasitic amoebae bacteria enter the body through the nasal passages. Due to the severity of the illness, district health officials are urging people to avoid bathing in contaminated water. Common symptoms include fever, headache, vomiting, and seizures.