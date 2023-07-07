Coimbatore DIG commits suicide with service revolver, possibly due to unresolved family problems.

Tragically, on Friday, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Vijayakumar from Coimbatore took his own life by firing a bullet. According to the police, the likely motive behind this devastating act was unresolved family issues.

Using a service revolver, the senior IPS officer ended his own life. Vijayakumar had a distinguished career, having joined the service in 2009 and served as an SP in various districts such as Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Nagapatanam, and Tiruvarur. He assumed the position of Coimbatore DIG in January of last year.

This shocking incident highlights the importance of addressing mental health issues and providing support to those in need, especially within high-stress professions like law enforcement.