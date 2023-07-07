Forex Market: Indian rupee settles lower

Mumbai: Indian rupee closed lower against the US dollar in the forex market. Strengthening of the US dollar in the global markets weighed upon the Indian rupee.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local currency opened at 82.68 per dollar, down by 17 paise. It settled 23 paise lower at 82.74 per dollar. The Indian rupee settled on Thursday at 82.51.

The dollar index which measures the strength of US currency against six other currencies rose 0.03% to 103.12. The Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought Indian shares worth Rs 2,641.05 crore. The Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,351.66 crore.