Iran’s Revolutionary Guards seize a commercial ship in the Gulf

Media reports have stated that Iran’s Revolutionary Guards seized a commercial ship in the Gulf, according to the US Navy. This incident occurred just a day after the US accused Iranian forces of making two similar attempts near Oman.

Since 2018, when former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal and imposed harsh sanctions on Iran, such incidents have become more frequent, leading to heightened tensions. Talks to revive the accord have resumed with the help of Oman’s mediation, but progress has been slow.

The US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, based in Bahrain, confirmed that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had taken control of a commercial vessel suspected of involvement in smuggling activities. The US forces monitored the situation in international waters but did not take further action.

The US Navy’s statement did not provide specific details about the seized ship. However, it underscored the commitment of US forces to protect the rights of lawful maritime traffic in the critical waters of the Middle East.

Both the US and Iran have exchanged accusations over a series of incidents in the tense Gulf region, which plays a crucial role in global oil trade.

The day before this incident, the US Navy reported that it had thwarted two attempts by the Iranian navy to seize commercial tankers in international waters near Oman. In one instance, shots were fired by the Iranians, but their retreat was prompted by the presence of a US destroyer.

According to Iran’s maritime services, one of the tankers involved, the Richmond Voyager, flying the Bahamian flag, had collided with an Iranian vessel, resulting in serious injuries to five crew members and damage to the Iranian ship. Iran claimed that the Richmond Voyager had ignored international maritime regulations and continued on its course, leading to a court order for Iran’s navy to seize the tanker. The tanker changed its route before entering Oman’s territorial waters.

Iran reported the incident to Oman, which it considers a friendly country and a mediator between Iran and the United States, requesting the seizure of the vessel.

It is worth noting that Iran had previously seized two tankers within a week in April and early May in regional waters. In one of those incidents, Iranian navy commandos boarded an oil tanker with the Marshall Islands flag, the Advantage Sweet, in the Gulf of Oman. Iran has also faced accusations of launching a drone attack against an Israeli-owned tanker in November 2022, further escalating tensions with the United States.