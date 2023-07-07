Abu Dhabi: The opening date of Sheikh Zayed Festival announced in Abu Dhabi. The organising committee said that the popular event will be held from November 17, 2023 to March 9, 2024, in Abu Dhabi’s Al Wathba area. The festival bears the name of the late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Also Read: ICC World Cup 2023: Team India’s updated fixture list

The festival will be held under the patronage of the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the guidance of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.