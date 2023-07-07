Realme launches Narzo 60 5G series in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Realme Narzo 60 5G series launched in India . The series includes the Realme Narzo 60 5G model and the Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G. The handsets are available for pre-order on Amazon India and will go on sale on July 15 at 12 AM IST via Amazon during the Prime Day 2023 sale. As a pre-order offer, customers can get a Rs. 1,000 coupon with the Narzo 60 5G. Those purchasing the Narzo 60 Pro 5G using ICICI Bank or SBI Bank credit cards will get a flat Rs. 1,500 instant discount. The handsets will also be available for purchase on the Realme India website.

The 8GB + 128GB variant of the Narzo 60 5G is priced at Rs. 17,999, whereas the 8GB + 256GB option will cost Rs. 19,999. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G is marked at Rs. 23,999 for the variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The 12GB + 256GB variant is available for Rs. 26,999, and finally, the 12GB + 1TB storage option is priced at Rs. 29,999. The Realme Narzo 60 5G model is offered in Cosmic Black and Mars Orange colours, while the Pro model is available in Cosmic Night and Martian Sunrise colours.

Also Read: Kia unveils 2023 Kia Seltos Facelift: Details

Realme’s Narzo 60 comes with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) SuperAMOLED curved display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, an instant touch sampling rate of 1,000Hz, a peak brightness level of 1,000 nits, and a pixel density of 409ppi. The phone runs on Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 out-of-the-box. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC

The Narzo 60 5G features a 64-megapixel primary rear camera sensor and For selfies and video calling, there’s a 16-megapixel front camera sensor. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

Featuring a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) SuperAMOLED curved display, the Narzo 60 Pro 5G comes with a refresh rate of 61-degree precision curvature. It also has a 1260Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate and a 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming. It runs Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G SoC paired with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of RAM.

It is equipped with a 100-megapixel primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 2-megapixel sensor. The front camera comes with a 16-megapixel sensor. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging support.