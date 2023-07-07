Scientists crack ancient riddle: How hepatitis C evades immune system

Danish Researchers Crack Mystery of Hepatitis C Virus’s Immune Evasion

A team of Danish researchers has successfully solved the age-old puzzle of how the Hepatitis C virus manages to elude the human body’s immune defenses. Their breakthrough findings could have wide-ranging implications for the tracking and treatment of viral diseases.

With an estimated 50 million people worldwide suffering from chronic hepatitis C, the virus’s ability to cause liver inflammation, scarring, and even cancer makes it a significant global health concern.

Despite being discovered in 1989 and extensively studied since then, how the virus evades the immune system and spreads throughout the body has remained a perplexing mystery.

The researchers from the University of Copenhagen and Hvidovre Hospital discovered that the virus employs a clever “masking” strategy, disguising itself as a molecule already present in our cells. By donning this molecular disguise, the virus manages to evade detection and continue replicating to infect new cells.

“This revelation of the virus’s masking strategy is significant as it could open up new avenues for treating viral infections. It’s likely that other viruses employ similar tactics,” explained Jeppe Vinther, Associate Professor at the university’s Department of Biology.

The specific mask used by the hepatitis C virus is a molecule called FAD, composed of Vitamin B2 and ATP, a molecule responsible for energy transport. FAD plays a crucial role in our cells’ energy conversion processes, making it an ideal camouflage for the virus.

While the research team had suspected FAD’s involvement in the virus’s immune evasion for some time, they lacked concrete evidence to support their hypothesis. To overcome this challenge, they turned to Arabidopsis, an experimental plant commonly used in scientific studies.

Desperation to prove their theory led the researchers to isolate an enzyme from Arabidopsis capable of splitting the FAD molecule. By employing this enzyme, they successfully split the FAD and conclusively demonstrated the hepatitis C virus’s utilization of the molecule as a disguise.

The groundbreaking findings not only shed light on the intricate mechanisms employed by the hepatitis C virus but also offer hope for the development of novel approaches in combating viral infections. With further exploration, these discoveries may pave the way for revolutionary advancements in antiviral treatments.