Scotland unveils its plans to decriminalise the possession of all drugs for personal use

Scotland has unveiled plans to decriminalize the possession of all drugs for personal use in an effort to address the high drug death rate, currently the highest in Europe. The devolved government in Edinburgh stressed that the British government in London, which has authority over drug-related matters in the UK, should implement these measures.

The proposed policy change aims to shift the focus from criminalization to providing treatment and support for individuals grappling with drug addiction. By decriminalizing drug possession, Scotland aims to offer necessary assistance to these individuals and improve their chances of finding employment during the recovery process.

Scotland’s Minister for Drugs Policy, Elena Whitham, acknowledged that the proposals would generate debate but highlighted their alignment with the government’s public health approach. She emphasized that while more work needs to be done, the approach is at odds with the legislation in Westminster, which Scotland must operate within.

The drug death rate in Scotland is a significant concern, with 327 deaths per million population in 2020, far surpassing the next highest rate in Norway at 85, according to official statistics.

A spokesperson for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak dismissed the possibility of any policy change, affirming the government’s commitment to maintaining its tough stance on drugs.

While drug possession remains illegal in many parts of the world, several countries have already decriminalized certain forms of drug possession. This includes Portugal, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Czechia.

Health experts argue that such measures allow individuals struggling with addiction to be treated as patients rather than criminals, emphasizing the importance of a public health-oriented approach.