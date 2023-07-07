Sharad Pawar predicts opposition victory over BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Sharad Pawar, the embattled president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), asserts his leadership and plans to work effectively despite age. The NCP Working Committee supports his decision to expel members who joined the NDA ranks.

Rahul Gandhi shows solidarity with Pawar, and opposition leaders express support. Pawar expresses confidence in defeating the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He addresses the government’s tactics to weaken the opposition and reaffirms faith in the Election Commission.

The Sharad Pawar-led group relies on a Supreme Court verdict, while the Ajit Pawar faction claims support. Pawar dismisses suggestions of diminished strength and emphasizes rebuilding the party. He rejects questions on the legality of the Working Committee meeting.

Pawar predicts a change of government in Maharashtra in 2024, asserting that those in power will face consequences. NCP leaders in Delhi display support for Pawar and depict Praful Patel as ‘Kattappa’ from “Baahubali.”